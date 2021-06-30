Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $904,000 Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCB opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

