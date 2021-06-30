Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $873,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -393.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

