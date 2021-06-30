Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,690,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

