Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Lowered by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,995 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

