SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €12.17 ($14.32) and last traded at €12.04 ($14.16). Approximately 87,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.94 ($14.05).

SFQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $539.74 million and a PE ratio of 34.36.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

