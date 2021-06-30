SafeCoin Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $590.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00396225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00844654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

