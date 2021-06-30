Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 884,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,591. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.59. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

