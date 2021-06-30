Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.70. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.09. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

