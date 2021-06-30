Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,566 ($46.59). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.38), with a volume of 155,913 shares.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,952.14 ($38.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

