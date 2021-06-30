Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $1,695.00 on Wednesday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,695.00 and a twelve month high of $1,695.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,695.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
