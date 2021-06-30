Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $1,695.00 on Wednesday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,695.00 and a twelve month high of $1,695.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,695.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

