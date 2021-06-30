Scotiabank Increases Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $15.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

