Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 442,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,397. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.