SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.73

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.73 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.85). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 1,086,754 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £210.59 million and a P/E ratio of 66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36). Also, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

