Secret Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Secret has a market capitalization of $73.01 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00398185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.01323003 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,136,427 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

