SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Buys $10,375.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,552 shares in the company, valued at $882,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SCWX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 84,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

