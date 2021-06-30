Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGAMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 5,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $637.67 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

