Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.