Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $18,402,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

