Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,917 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

ERJ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

