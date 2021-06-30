Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Capital Product Partners worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.