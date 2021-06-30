Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,781 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

