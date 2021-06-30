Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 359.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of FINV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

