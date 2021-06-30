SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 409,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

