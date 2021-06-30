Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.80

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

