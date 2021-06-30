Sentinel Hits One Day Volume of $336,259.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $336,259.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 96.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.