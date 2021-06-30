Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.80 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.