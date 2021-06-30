Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

NYSE COP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.