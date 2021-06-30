Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $651.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

