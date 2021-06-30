Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,066 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

