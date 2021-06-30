Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.