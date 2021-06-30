ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS opened at $68.22 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

