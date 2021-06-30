Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

