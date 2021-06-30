SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 44,586 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 293.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

