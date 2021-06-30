SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

