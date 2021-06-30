SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

