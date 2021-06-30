SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of CACI opened at $255.24 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

