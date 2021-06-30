SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $291,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 381,482 shares of company stock worth $19,197,295 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORF opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

