Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 182,074 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The stock has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.