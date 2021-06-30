Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,549,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.