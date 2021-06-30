Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 81.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

