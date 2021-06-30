Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 175.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $$16.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

