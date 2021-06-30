Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 175.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $$16.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.11.
About 3i Group
