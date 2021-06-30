Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Expands By 137.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

