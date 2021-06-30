Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Grows By 246.9%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,200 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

