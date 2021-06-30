Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Decreases By 53.7%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

