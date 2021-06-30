Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 50.7%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLRX shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

