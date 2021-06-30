Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Increases By 202.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BMRRY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 11,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.