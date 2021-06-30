Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 57.6%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

