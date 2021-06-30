Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 57.6%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.
About Cadeler A/S
