Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Expands By 133.3%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNAF remained flat at $$21.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

