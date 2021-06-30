Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Declines By 50.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CSTI opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

