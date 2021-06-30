Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 62.8%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

